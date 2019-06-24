Open House For New Support Program This Thursday

06/24/19 – 9:38 A.M.

FOCUS Recovery and Wellness Community will have an open house for a new program this Thursday. The Loft will be open to everyone to see the space, meet staff, and see what the program is about. The Loft is a space for young people between 13 and 18-years-old. It is designed to offer support for youth impacted by mental health, addiction, or trauma.

The open house will be from 12 – 3 p.m. at 1941 Carlin Street. You can learn more at focusrwc.org or on their Facebook page.