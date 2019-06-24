Fostoria Family Escapes Fire, Loses Two Puppies

06/24/19 – 8:50 A.M.

The residents of a Tiffin home managed to escape a house fire but lost two puppies in the fire. The Review-Times reports that firefighters were called to 147 E. Center Street around 12:59 a.m. Sunday. The six residents of the home safely got out of the home. EMS crews took four of the residents to ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital due to smoke inhalation.

Firefighters managed to quickly put out the fire. It was confined to an upstairs bedroom. The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined yet but Fostoria Fire Chief Brian Herbert said they “can’t rule out reckless smoking”.