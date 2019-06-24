Toledo Man Shot In Fostoria Following Fight

06/24/19 – 5:31 A.M.

A Toledo man is in the hospital after a shooting in Fostoria yesterday morning. The Fostoria Police report that 45-year-old Amiko McNeal was shot around 9 a.m. after he had a fight with another man in the area of Fourth and Hale Streets. Officers report that the shooting happened inside of McNeal’s car.

Fostoria EMS took McNeal to ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital. A helicopter then took him to ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

The other man suffered minor injuries and was not identified. No charges have been filed as the investigation continues.