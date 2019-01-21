“Dine In The Dark” Raising Funds And Awareness For Lodestar

01/21/19 – 4:41 P.M.

There will be a special dinner to support Lodestar: Guiding Angels for the Blind. The organization trains seeing-eye dogs for blind children in the area. Founder Melissa Schroeder explained that during “Dine In The Dark” you don’t get to see your dinner.

Schroeder said that the event raises funds

She said that if you buy a ticket you can tell them if you have any dietary restrictions. Tickets are available at lodestaritd.eventbrite.com. The dinner will be at 6 p.m. in the Alumni Memorial Building at the University of Findlay on February 9.