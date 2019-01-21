Wood County Sheriff Talks About Not Issuing Road Advisories During Winter Storm

01/21/19 – 4:02 P.M.

The Wood County Sheriff clarified his reasons for not issuing any road advisories during last weekends winter storm. In a release, Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn said that he had constant communication with his deputies and the county highway garage. He said that since there weren’t whiteout conditions he did not think it was necessary to issue any advisories.

Wasylyshyn also said that level 1 and 2 advisories are meant to prepare the public for potential road closures. Level 3 would close the roads.