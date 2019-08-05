Director Of Findlay Red Cross Chapter In Dayton Helping After Mass Shooting

The head of the Findlay chapter of the American Red Cross is in Dayton as the organization is assisting the community after the deadly shooting over the weekend.

A gunman killed nine people and wounded many more in a popular entertainment district early Sunday.

Todd James is the executive director of the North Central Ohio chapter of the American Red Cross based in Findlay.

With the tornado outbreak in May, and now the mass shooting, James says the Dayton community has really had a rough few months.

“This entire community is really rallying around each other and those affected, doing everything they can to help, so it’s an honor to be a little part of that,” James told WFIN’s Chris Oaks.

James is encouraging people to donate blood anytime they can, to help people affected by natural disasters and also tragedies like mass shootings.

Findlay’s Battle of the Badges blood drive between the police and fire departments is coming up on Monday, August 12th.