Two Injured After Truck Rear-Ends Motorcycle

[WFIN] – An Arlington teen was cited for an assured clear distance violation after rear-ending a motorcycling and injuring two people.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s office says the accident happened around 3:30 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 68 near County Road 24.

18-year-old Holly Lee was heading south on the road when she rear-ended a motorcycle ridden by 49-year-old Daniel Harmon and 50-year-old Kerri Harmon.

Daniel and Kerri were not wearing helmets and were taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital with unknown injuries.

The motorcycle sustained disabling damage.