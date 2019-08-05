Flag City National Night Out Kicking Off Tomorrow

[WFIN] – Flag City National Night Out is Tuesday evening to help build relationships between emergency responders and the public. Findlay Crime Prevention Officer Brian White told us that they also bring in nonprofits to connect to people.

White said that the night will offer plenty of fun for people to take part in. There will be demonstrations from various agencies, games for kids, live music, and food.

It all kicks off at 6 p.m. at Riverside Park Tuesday.