Board Of Health Approves Sunny Farms Landfill’s 2019 License

The Seneca County Board of Health has approved Sunny Farms Landfill’s 2019 license.

The Review Times is reporting that the approval came at a special meeting Monday night.

The controversial landfill in Fostoria will have to reapply for its 2020 license in the fall, but it was granted the 2019 license after making improvements and coming to a consent agreement with the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency.

The paper is reporting that the health board met Monday night to explore its options after all of its members had a chance to read the agreement, which has been filed in Seneca County Common Pleas Court and addresses the landfill’s handling of air and solid-waste issues.

A few weeks back, the board postponed a hearing regarding the landfill’s license after learning of the consent agreement, which established strict requirements for the landfill to meet and also included fines of around $3.7 million.