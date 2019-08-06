Rash Of Break-Ins In Bluffton – University Bookstore Among Those Hit
The City of Bluffton experienced a rash of break-ins to end the month of July.
The Bluffton Icon is reporting that on July 25th the police department received several reports of breaking and entering crimes throughout the town.
And then four days later there was a breaking and entering at the university bookstore.
Police say the break-ins are being actively investigated and anyone with information is urged to contact them at 419-358-2961.