Dog License Renewals Down In Hancock County

07/17/19 – 12:10 P.M.

Dog license purchases are down in Hancock County this year. County auditor Charity Rauschenberg told the Hancock County Commissioners that only 12,190 dogs were licensed in the county. That is down from between 13,000 to 14,000 in recent years.

The county’s dog and kennel fund year-to-date receipts through this June stood at just under $225,500 with a beginning balance of over $70,700. Expenditures are at about $298,650, leaving a negative balance of just over $3,000

Dog License renewals were due by the end of January without paying a penalty.