Millstream Has Several Projects In The Works

07/17/19 – 11:31 A.M.

The Millstream Career Center is getting several upgrades after getting approval from the Findlay City School Board Monday. One project will open up the storage room in the welding department, making it accessible to both bays. Another project will add two small classrooms that can be opened into one large classroom. This was added due to the expansion of the medical, welding, and teaching profession programs.

The school is also adding a key fob system to a gate behind the building. Superintendent Ed Kurt said that this will help keep the area locked and secure.

The district gave the $111,400 contract to CSI Construction. The money comes from the maintenance fund.