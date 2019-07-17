911 Call Released In Suspicious Death Case

07/17/19 – 11:33 A.M.

The woman arrested for allegedly tampering with evidence in a suspicious death case was the same that made the call to 911. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office reports that Ashlie Velasquez, who was arrested for allegedly tampering with evidence in the death of Boe Bushong, called 911 on July 4 to report that her boyfriend had been shot. The call was about 30 seconds long and she hung up on the dispatcher.

Bushong was killed due to a gunshot wound to the chest. Velasquez allegedly disposed of the gun used to kill him. The two were in a relationship. Velasquez’s bond was set at $30,000 during her arraignment on Monday.