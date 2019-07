07/17/19 – 9:39 A.M.

A Hancock County grand jury indicted a man for the robbing of Keith’s Dugout in 2015. 51-year-old Danny Scarberry of Findlay was charged with aggravated robbery for the incident. Findlay police said that two men robbed the establishment, one with a handgun and the other with a hatchet.

Scarberry is accused of robbing the business alongside 26-year-old Devan Tackett. Tackett pleaded guilty last October for the robbery.