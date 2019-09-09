Dogs Go Swimming, Enjoy Other Activities During Dog-Pawlooza in Findlay

It’s safe to say that Findlay’s Riverside Swimming Pool went to the dogs over the weekend.

Hundreds of dogs and their owners came out for Dog-Pawlooza at Riverside Park, which was put on by the Humane Society and SPCA of Hancock County.

There were plenty of fun things for the dogs to do, but the highlight for many was taking a dip in the pool.

St. Bernard sisters Thelma and Louise could be seen standing in the pool because they’re so tall, but other dogs had to doggy paddle.

Lucky is a celebrity. He was on the posters promoting the event. His new owners say he represents what the Humane Society is all about.

“Absolutely, because he was a cruelty case, and the nursed him back to health and he has a fabulous disposition and gets along well with everybody,” said Robin and Gary.

Lucky had been at the Humane Society for a long time before he found his ‘furever’ home just a few weeks ago.

“His name was Lucifer, but a new life gets a new name.”

