Job Fair Scheduled As Manufacturing Facilities Close

Atlas Industries has closed its manufacturing operations in Tiffin and Fremont, putting more than 150 people out of work.

Of the employees losing their jobs, 60 are from Seneca County according to David Zak, president and CEO of the Tiffin-Seneca Economic Partnership.

The Review Times is reporting that the economic partnership has been working with OhioMeansJobs Seneca County and with officials in Sandusky County to put together a regional job fair.

The job fair will take place from 11 to 3 on Monday at OhioMeansJobs Sandusky County at 2511 Countryside Drive in Fremont.

And he says a rapid response session, in which people can get information about the services available to them while unemployed, will be held at 1:30 Tuesday afternoon at OhioMeansJobs Seneca County at 900 East County Road 20 in Tiffin.