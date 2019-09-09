Putnam County Man Indicted In Federal Court For Tax Evasion

A Putnam County man is facing federal charges of tax evasion.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio says Jeffrey J. Blanford, 47, of Kalida, filed income tax returns over three years that understated his income by more than $1.7 million.

He has been indicted on three counts of tax evasion.

According to the indictment:

Blanford stated his taxable income for 2013 was $106,972, when, in fact, he knew it was $491,613.

Blanford stated his taxable income for 2014 was $148,236, when, in fact, he knew it was $700,150.

Blanford stated his taxable income for 2015 was $91,614, when, in fact, it was $899,560.