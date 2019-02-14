Downtown Review Board To Hear Complaints About Two Buildings

2/14/19 – 5:31 A.M.

Findlay’s Downtown Design Review Board will hold hearings about two South Main Street buildings soon. The Courier reports the board voted Wednesday to move forward with hearings about possible maintenance violations. It will be the first time the board has held hearings about building issues.

The board didn’t publicly name the buildings in question because the board has to rule if they are in violation of the code first.

Review board administrator Matt Cordonnier filed the complaints. He says the goal is to work with the owners to improve the appearance of the buildings.

