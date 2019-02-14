Man Involved In Police Chase Indicted

2/14/19 – 6:45 A.M.

A man involved in a police chase along U.S. 224 in January is facing charges. The Hancock County grand jury recently indicted 41-year-old Matthew Holman of Toledo on counts of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and receiving stolen property.

Holman allegedly stole a car on January 31st and then sped away when a Findlay police officer tried to pull him over. Officers arrested Holman after he abandoned the car in a wooded area in Marion Township.

A passenger in the car is also facing charges. 41-year-old Victor Vawter faces one count of obstructing official business.

