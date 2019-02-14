Renovations Planned For Putnam County Courthouse This Year

2/14/19 – 7:02 A.M.

Putnam County’s 2019 budget includes $2.5 million for improvements at the courthouse. The Putnam County Sentinel reports the work includes replacing the leaky roof. The plans also include renovations on the east entrance of the building. The county will install a new ramp and stairs. They might also replace doors on the east side.

An elevator replacement project gets underway in the courthouse this month.

