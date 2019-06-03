Drainage Clearing Will Cause Lane Restrictions In Putnam County This Week

6/3/19 – 7:53 A.M.

ODOT crews are cleaning drainage structures along highways in Putnam County this week. You’ll see lane restrictions on State Route 65, State Route 189, U.S. 224, and State Route 634 as a result.

Elsewhere in the county, U.S. 224 and State Route 15 is closed in Ottawa starting today for a waterline installation project. The closure is near Pratt Street, east of State Route 65. A detour is posted.

Parts of U.S. 224 between Kalida and the Van Wert County line are restricted to one lane for resurfacing work. The project will last through late July.