Pavement Repair Begins On Hancock County Highways This Week

6/3/19 – 7:44 A.M.

Pavement repair work will restrict several highways to one lane in Hancock County this week. ODOT says you’ll see work on State Route 37 between County Road 153 and State Route 103 and on State Route 103 between County Road 8 and Wyandot County. Pavement repair is also taking place on U.S. 224 between State Route 235 and Putnam County as well as on State Route 613 between McComb and the Putnam County line.

Culvert repair work will close State Route 235 between Township Road 47 and State Route 12 for five days starting today. Crews will start culvert repair work on Route 235 between U.S. 224 and State Route 12 on Wednesday.

ODOT says crews will reduce State Route 235 in McComb and Mount Cory to one lane for curb and sidewalk replacement in the villages. The curb work is part of a larger resurfacing project that will start on June 17th.