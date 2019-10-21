Driver Leads Findlay Police On Pursuit In Excess Of 100 Miles Per Hour

The Findlay Police Department says a driver refused to pull over and led an officer on a pursuit at speeds of more than 100 miles per hour.

Police say an officer tried to stop a silver Ford Mustang for expired registration and an equipment violation at 12:05 Monday morning on Bright Road at Croy Drive.

Police say the driver refused to stop and immediately accelerated to speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour.

The driver fled northbound on Bright Road and out of the Findlay city limits into Hancock County.

The vehicle was last seen on County Road 18 near County Road 109 before the pursuit was terminated.

The suspect and vehicle were not located.

The pursuit spanned 4.4 miles.

Anyone with information on the driver or the vehicle is urged to contact police at 419-424-7163.