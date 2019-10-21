Hundreds Enjoy Hancock Park District’s Autumn Fest

The Hancock Park District says Autumn Fest was a huge success on Saturday.

“We must have had 500 to 600 people,” said the park district’s Michelle Rumschlag.

Autumn Fest was held at Litzenberg Memorial Woods and replaced Harvest The Past which didn’t have very good attendance last year.

Rumschlag says people still got to take part in 1840s activities, like the workshop and pioneer games, like last year but they added vendors this year as well as some other activities.

People also enjoyed music and there was even a homemade pie contest.

Rumschlag says they’re already thinking about what they can add to Autumn Fest next year to make it even for fun for people.