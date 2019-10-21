Precautionary Lockdown Lifted For Findlay High School And Millstream Career Center

Findlay High School and Millstream Career Center were put under a level one lockdown for about a half-hour this afternoon.

Principal Ryan Imke said that the threat was outside of the school and that it didn’t involve a student.

He added that there weren’t any threats against the school, they were placed under the lockdown for precautionary reasons. The doors were locked but classes went on as usual inside.

The lockdown started at around 2 pm and was canceled at around 2:30 pm.

Investigators from Findlay Police Department were unavailable for comment on the situation.