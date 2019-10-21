Findlay Mayor Attends Community Leaders Of America Meeting.

Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn went on a trip to Frisco, Texas to attend the Community Leaders of America annual fall meeting.

Muryn said they talked about several topics surrounding healthcare.

This includes recreational and medicinal marijuana, infrastructure, environmental impacts, and water quality.

Muryn also acted as a presenter, sharing what Findlay has been doing about the opioid epidemic and how it has been working.

She added that the meeting gave her plenty of things to think about and consider alongside city officials when she gets back to Findlay.

Muryn is now on her way to Japan to visit Findlay’s sister-city Kawaguchi.