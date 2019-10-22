Traffic Pattern Shift, Exit Closure To Affect Findlay Drivers

The Ohio Department of Transportation is advising drivers of a traffic pattern shift and an exit ramp closure in Findlay.

ODOT says, beginning at about 7 a.m. Tuesday, traffic on U.S. 68/State Route 15 southbound will temporarily be shifted onto a portion of the future roundabout at Lima Avenue.

They say the shift will remove traffic from the work area and allow for the repair of a water line.

In addition, ODOT says the exit from Interstate 75 southbound to Lima Avenue westbound will close.

Traffic will be detoured west onto state Route 12, and south on County Road 9 back to Lima Avenue.

ODOT says the pattern change and closure could be in place for the remainder of the week.