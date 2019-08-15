Driver Stops On Roadway To Help Motorist, Gets Injured In Crash

A woman was injured when she stopped on a roadway to check on a truck on the side of the road and was involved in a crash.

The crash happened on the US 68 eastbound on-ramp from SR 15 to US 68 in Eagle Township at 9:18 Wednesday night.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says Rebekah Wrightington, 58, of Findlay, stopped in the center of the eastbound ramp of US 68 to check on the welfare of a commercial truck on the side of the road.

A pickup truck then crashed into her SUV.

The sheriff’s office says Wrightington was injured and taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital.

The man driving the pickup and a juvenile passenger were not injured.

Wrightington was cited for Prohibition Against Parking on Highways.