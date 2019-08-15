Ohio AG: No Misuse Occurred With State’s Facial Recognition System

(ONN) – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says no misuse has occurred with the state’s facial-recognition system.

Yost released the results of an internal review saying there were no instances of mass-surveillance and the system is operated lawfully.

Yost did revoke access to the technology to over four-thousand law enforcement officers until they can be properly trained on its use.

According to the report, the system has been used by Ohio law enforcement over ten-thousand times since 2017.