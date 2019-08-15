Police: Suspect Forces His Way Into House, Fires Shots

The Findlay Police Department is investigating an attempted burglary that resulted in shots being fired.

The police department says officers responded to the area of Elm Street and Lima Avenue at 11:39 Wednesday night to investigate a call of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers learned that the incident happened at a residence in the 400 block of Elm Street.

The resident told police that a suspect forced his way in through the front door, fired some shots and then took off.

No one was injured by the gunfire.

Police say a possible suspect has been identified.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact the Findlay Police Department at 419-424-7150