Drug Task Force Raids Findlay House, 3 People Arrested

Three people were arrested after a drug task force raided a house in Findlay.

The Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force along with the Findlay Police Department Emergency Response Team (ERT) executed a search warrant at 2123 Candlewick Drive a little after 6 p.m. Thursday.

They say a search of the residence yielded cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin, drug paraphernalia, items indicative of drug trafficking and a lot of cash.

Arrested were: Alexjandro Williams, 49, of Toledo, Jason Crampton, 44, of Findlay, and Marisa Brown, 34, of Findlay.

The three were taken to the Hancock County Justice Center.

Authorities say additional charges are expected at the conclusion of the investigation.