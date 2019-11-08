Gas Aggregation Program Participants To See Lower Rate

Findlay residents who are participating in the city’s natural gas aggregation program will be paying a lower rate over the next three years.

Details are in the following news release from the city:

City of Findlay officials are pleased to announce that they have established a 36-month fixed-rate of $3.635 per Mcf ($0.3635/Ccf) for natural gas for program members which is lower than the current program rate. The new rate will run from December 2019 through the November 2022 billing cycle. Residents and small commercial customers can expect a letter from Volunteer Energy to arrive on or about November 7. The letter will explain the rate, terms, and conditions of the offer. Volunteer Energy recently won a competitive proposal process and will continue as the supplier to the Citys program from December 2019 through November 2022.

Mayor Christina Muryn said, We are pleased to make this rate available for our residents and small businesses. This is the lowest fixed-rate in the history of our program, and it will give residents price protection and budget stability as we move into the winter months. As before, our program has no early termination fee.

Mark Burns, President of Independent Energy Consultants, said, Residents and businesses should carefully read their letter from Volunteer Energy. Burns added, Residents who are currently in the program or who receive their gas supply from Columbia Gas of Ohios Standard Choice Offer will receive an opt-out letter. If they wish to remain in, or be added to, the program, they should simply do nothing and they will automatically receive the new rate.

Glenn Dempsey, Energy Specialist at Volunteer Energy Services, said, We are pleased to continue serving the City of Findlay. Residents who are being served by another supplier may join the Citys program by calling Volunteer Energy at 800-977-8374. Residents served by other suppliers are encouraged to review the terms and conditions of their current supplier agreement before enrolling. Customers wishing to join the program must be in good standing with their bill payment and cannot be part of the utilitys Percentage of Income Payment Program (PIPP).

The City is pleased to have made this program possible. Residents should contact Volunteer Energy toll free at 1-800-977-8374 if they have any questions.