Salute Area Veterans At The Hancock County Veterans Day Parade

Veterans Day is on Monday.

And this weekend you have a chance to get out and support your local veterans during the Hancock County Veterans Day Parade in Findlay.

The parade begins at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Lincoln Street and heads north on Main Street to the Hancock County War Memorial at Center Street and Main Street where a service will be held.

Also on Sunday, the Hancock Historical Museum will be holding a Veterans Day reception called Honoring Our Heroes, which goes from 2 to 5.

The University of Findlay also has several events honoring our Veterans on Monday.

Get more information on services available to area veterans here.