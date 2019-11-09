Snow In The Forecast Could Mean Snow Plows On The Road

With snow in the forecast on Monday, we talked to Findlay Safety Director Paul Schmelzer about snow removal.

He explained that if it snows they will plow roads that see the most traffic and then move onto residential areas.

He added that people should try to park off the street if they can.

He said you should also take your time and leave earlier to make sure you get to where you need to be on time.

You can always check the forecast on the WFIN weather page.