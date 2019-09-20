Dunkirk Man Bruised But Okay After Semi Crashes Through His House

(WFIN) – A Dunkirk man says he is lucky to be alive after a semi plowed through his house and throwing him out of the house.

Jerry Smith said that he was right there when the semi came crashing in on Friday…

“The funny thing is if I wouldn’t have had to go to the bathroom- I was going to the couch to turn the TV on. The couch is over there, underneath the front of that semi. So, that wouldn’t have ended well”.

Jerry was taken to St. Rita’s by LifeFlight. He said that even doctors and nurses said he’s lucky to be walking around.

“They gave me a full CAT scan at St. Rita’s. They did blood work. They told me to go buy a lottery ticket.”

Neighbors and friends helped Smith reclaim items that were thrown from his house alongside him.

There’s no immediate word on the condition of the truck driver.

At the end of our chat with Jerry, we asked him if he was going to get that lotto ticket. He chuckled and said the gas station looked closed.

Below is a video to show the extent of the damage. More here.