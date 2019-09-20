Semi Crashes Through House In Dunkirk

(WFIN) – Crews got busy cleaning up a semi that drove through a house and into a gas station Friday.

Deputies on scene say that a semi lost control heading north on U.S. 68 through Dunkirk and went through a house.

The semi then went across State Route 81 and hit the South Side 6 gas station.

Deputies say the driver of the semi and one person in the house were taken to the hospital. There’s no word on their condition.

Responders said that aren’t sure how long it will take to clean the accident up.

We’ll have more details as they become available.