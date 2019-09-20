Sheriff’s Deputies Still Searching For Missing Vanlue Man

(WFIN) – The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is still on the lookout for a Vanlue man missing since September 11.

Detective Smith said that they do not suspect foul play in the disappearance of 56-year-old Phillip G. Pruett but still have law enforcement agencies in the area on the lookout.

Pruett is 5’9″ and weighs 148 lbs. He has a gray mustache and wears silver-rimmed glasses.

Pruett drives a silver 2011 Dodge Dakota with the license plate number GAU9110.

We have pictures of Pruett and his truck on our website. If you have any information on Pruett’s location, you’re urged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 419-422-2424.