Logos Painted On Findlay Streets Ahead Of The Race For The Cure

There are three freshly painted Susan G. Komen logos in Findlay as this year’s race approaches.

Big Dave with our sister station 100.5 WKXA helped paint the logos.

We caught up with him in front of Blanchard Valley Hospital as he was putting down the pink paint.

“This is where the start line is, so we’re painting one here, and one down in front of the emergency room and then one more in front of Marathon who is the title sponsor of the race this year.”

Dave was helped out by his son and Sarah Crisp, from Awakening Minds Art who has for years volunteered her time to paint the logos.

“We’re excited to volunteer to do this and to contribute our time to the cause.”

The Susan G. Komen Northwest Ohio Race for the Cure in Findlay is on Saturday, September 28th.