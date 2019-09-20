Mayor Walks With Middle School Students, Encourages Them To Be Active

Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn took her Move With The Mayor campaign to Glenwood Middle School to encourage kids to get active.

“I just wanted to come out and meet the kids, and make sure that they know that we value them in our community and also encourage them to walk and to be healthy.”

The mayor says if we can train kids early to have healthy lifestyle habits that will really help them throughout their lives.

Mayor Muryn also played a friendly game of four square with some students, as members of the fire department shot some hoops with the kids.

The Mayor’s Move With The Mayor campaign recently had two walks in the downtown area and she says they’ll be having more walks in the future.

“We’re just encouraging people to get out and walk. You can make it as long or as short as you want, walking has a lot of health benefits.”

The mayor is inviting people to join her and the Humane Society & SPCA of Hancock County to Wags and Walks on October 2nd. 2019 at Emory Adams Park.

In an effort to promote heart-healthy activity and pet rescue in Findlay and Hancock County, the event includes an evening stroll around Emory Adams Park with a local shelter dog.