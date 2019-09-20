Not Guilty Verdict In Fatal Stabbing Trial In Findlay

A man who fatally stabbed a man during a fight last summer has been acquitted of negligent homicide.

The Courier is reporting that 25-year-old Michael J. Jones was found not guilty by a jury in Findlay Municipal Court.

In July of 2018 he fatally stabbed 19-year-old Tyler Wilson on College Street.

Prosecutors say Jones could have retreated from the confrontation with Wilson and his friends.

Jones’ defense attorney said it was a textbook case of self-defense.

Get more at The Courier.com.