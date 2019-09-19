Findlay Considering Fire Training Facility

(WFIN) – The City of Findlay is looking at options to build a training facility for emergency responders in our area.

Findlay Fire Chief Josh Eberle said that it can be difficult to find places available to host a training procedure locally.

The training facility that Eberle said he’d like to see built will feature a burn room and a general use area for training fire, EMS, and police.

He adds that the facility will bea benefit to all of the emergency responders in Hancock County.

He added that the facility will also be made available to other emergency responder agencies for a small fee.

Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn adds that it makes sense to have.

Muryn said early projections say the facility will cost around $625,000.