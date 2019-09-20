Community Events for Friday, September 20

Kids Pedal Tractor Pull Tomorrow at Meyers Park, Attica. Registration at 1:30, event at 2pm. Free. The Party in the Park is a benefit event for the Attica Veterans Memorial.

(No contact number)

Gospel Concert Tomorrow at 50 North (E Melrose Ave). Featured performers include Dan Bayes, One Voice, The Seekers and The Foresters. Dinner at 5pm ($6), music begins at 6pm. Offering taken to support ministry work.

(419-423-1725)

Rehearsals for the annual holiday performance of Handel’s “Messiah” at Bluffton University begin Tuesday, 7-8:30pm at Mosiman Hall. All community members are invited to join the chorus. performance will be on 12/8.

(419-358-3347)

Breakthrough Harvest Church annual Craft Sale on Saturday, September 28, 10am-3pm at the Putnam County YMCA, Ottawa. Free admission and prize drawings. Proceeds benefit the church’s youth camp fund.

(419-456-3495)

All-you-can-eat Fish Fry on Saturday, September 28, 5pm at the So-Han-Co Sportsman’s Club. Cost $9/Adults, $5/Age 12 & Under.

(No contact number)

10th annual Northwest Poker Run 5K Run/Walk on Sunday, October 27 at the Car-E-It, Ottawa. Registration at 1pm, race begins at 2pm. Proceeds benefit the NW Ohio Arctic Wolves Sled Hockey team. For details, call Northwest Physical Therapy.

(419-523-9003)