Ohio State Highway Patrol Offers Advice For Sharing The Road With Slow-Moving Vehicles

(WFIN) – You’ll be seeing farm machinery out on the roads soon as farmers tend to fields and harvest what they managed to get planted.

Lt. Matt Crow of the State Highway Patrol Findlay Post reminds drivers to be cautious.

Crow adds that there is a caveat when it comes to passing slow-moving vehicles.

Crow said that the best option is still to wait for a passing zone where it is safer to pass.

Crow also points out that it is illegal to put a slow-moving vehicle symbol on the back of trailers that aren’t designed to be slow-moving.