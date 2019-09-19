ODOT Says Lima Avenue Still On Pace For Mid-December Completion

We’re only about three months away from drivers being able to use the new Lima Avenue double roundabout interchange at State Route 15 and US 68 in Findlay.

“We just completed the bridge pour over Lima Avenue which is one of the main components of keeping this on track for hopefully mid-December,” said Project Engineer Ryan Bair.

Bair says if the weather stays nice they’ll be able to meet that deadline, but if this fall is as rainy as last fall the completion date may have to be moved back.

Meantime, the entire Interstate 75 reconstruction and widening project through Findlay is scheduled to be finished in the fall of 2020.