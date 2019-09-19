Ohio Governor Considering Banning Flavored E-Cigarettes

(ONN) – Governor Mike DeWine says he is looking into possibly banning the use of all flavored e-cigarette products in Ohio.

DeWine says he’s looking into what authority he has at his disposal under Ohio law to implement a ban.

The Governor voiced his concerns about how the products seem to be marketed towards young people, and said that is why he is looking into ways to limit the product’s availability to minors.

Health officials in Ohio are investigating several reports of severe breathing illnesses after vaping.

And federal health officials say they are looking into hundreds more possible cases in dozens of states.