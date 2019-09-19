Fire Destroys Barn South Of Findlay

Crews from Arlington, Mt. Blanchard and elsewhere responded to a barn fire on Jackson Township Road 40, south of Findlay.

The fire started a little before 5 o’clock Wednesday night and sent thick, black smoke high into the sky that could be seen for miles.

The fire was about a mile east of U.S. 68.

The barn collapsed from the fire and is a total loss.

Crews prevented the fire from spreading to the nearby house.

No one was injured in the fire. No word on the cause of the fire.

(Picture courtesy of Preston Morrison)