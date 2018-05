5/31/18 – 5:09 A.M.

A crash on I-75 south of Findlay injured at least one person this morning. The incident happened around 1 a.m. and blocked the northbound lanes of the interstate near the rest area south of Findlay. A semi was reportedly on its side and on fire.

The Liberty Township Fire Department was on scene until at least 3 a.m. I-75 has since reopened.

We’ll have more details as they become available.

???