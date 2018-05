5/31/18 – 5:23 A.M.

Several people in Hancock County lost power for a few hours Wednesday night. American Electric Power says the outages started after storms made their way through the area between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. The company says they were able to restore power residents in the Benton Ridge area by 11:30 p.m.

Parts of Leipsic and Fostoria also saw outages following the storm.