5/31/18 – 5:29 A.M.

A Findlay man found a hand grenade in his backyard Tuesday. Fortunately, the device found at 1989 Old Mill Road was inactive. The Findlay Police Department contacted the Toledo Bomb Squad just in case. Police are keeping the grenade until the bomb squad can come get it.

John Dosh was doing yard work when he found the device.

MORE: The Courier