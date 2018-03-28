Easter Can Make Mourners Feel More Upset And Lonely

03/28/18 – 5:37 P.M.

Losing someone before a holiday is rough but Easter is sometimes much harder. Coping After Suicide president Joanne Harpel explained why that is on WFIN…

Joanne Harpel

Harpel explained that while it is difficult to move on, there are things you can do to make it easier. She said the first thing to remember is that those feelings are normal and that you should be easier on yourself. She added that you should focus on how you want the holiday to be.